Fulham and Aston Villa hold talks over transfer of defender

Aston Villa have held talks with Fulham regarding the sale of defender Diego Carlos this summer, according to reports.

Fulham are still on the hunt for a replacement centre-back after Tosin Adarabioyo left to join Chelsea on a free transfer this summer.

And Sky Sports are reporting that the Whites have turned their attention to Villa’s Carlos as one of two possible arrivals in the position, alongside Villarreal’s Jorge Cuenca.

Carlos arrived at Villa Park from Sevilla in August 2022 for a reported £26m fee (per Sky Sports) but has endured a tough time in the Midlands, with an Achilles injury limiting him to just three appearances in his first season at the club.

In 2023/24, Carlos played 38 times across all competitions, but made just 20 starts in the Premier League as he faced competition from the likes of Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa for a place in Unai Emery’s starting line-up.

With Tyrone Mings also closing in on a return from a long-term injury, Aston Villa have are well-stocked for starting centre-backs, meaning they will likely be open to allowing Carlos to leave this summer.

Alongside the Brazilian, Aston Villa look set to part ways with striker Jhon Duran this summer, with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United linked with the Colombia international in recent weeks.