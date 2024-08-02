Howe thinks Newcastle player should leave the club for his own good

Eddie Howe has a tough decision to make regarding some of his players this summer.

The Magpies manager has made some new signings to add depth to his squad but his business is far from finished as the Magpies are looking to add more players, particularly in the attacking position.

To deal with the type on injury crisis they suffered last season, Newcastle need to make more signings and they are keeping an eye on their targets.

They have been boosted by the return of defender Jamal Lewis, who was on loan at Watford last season.

The Championship club decided against signing the defender permanently and now Howe has to make the decision how to use the player.

The left-back has played for the Magpies in the preseason after being given a place straight away into the squad.

However, Howe has claimed that he cannot promise playing time to Lewis next season.

As quoted by The Shields Gazette, the manager said:

“I think we’ll see with Jamal. I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his.

“Working with him, a great attitude, wants to improve and he’s really benefited from his loan spell. Coming back into the group, he’s trained really well.

“Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”

The defender is expected to leave Newcastle this summer but it remains to be seen if it will be a loan move or a permanent exit.