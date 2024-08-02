Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a loan target for a number of clubs in England and Europe this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has, to date, made just 10 senior appearances for the Eagles but is very highly thought of, boasting a record of 32 goals and 16 assists in 57 appearances for the club’s U18 and U21 teams combined.

At international level, Rak-Sakyi has one goal in five caps for England’s U20 side.

Rak-Sakyi enjoyed a loan spell at Charlton Athletic in League One in 2022/23 that yielded 15 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

His stock was incredibly high upon returning to Selhurst Park, but the winger struggled to make an impact last season, restricted to just eight senior appearances.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Championship sides Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United are among a host of clubs interested in taking Rak-Sakyi on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Alongside the Championship trio, newly-promoted Southampton are in talks to sign the forward — who can play on either flank — on a permanent deal, while Anderlecht in Belgium and Lyon in France are also potential loan destinations.

Rak-Sakyi recently joined up with the Crystal Palace squad on their pre-season tour of the United States having reportedly been too unwell to head out with them originally.

However, he may well feel like his future lies away from Selhurst Park after seeing his opportunities to impress limited, especially following the arrival of Oliver Glasner.