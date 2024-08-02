Journalist confirms Tottenham are long-term admirers of £65m-rated attacker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old striker had a breakthrough season with the Cherries last year and he scored 21 goals in all competitions. He is reportedly on the radar of the North London club and journalist Alasdair Gold has now revealed that Tottenham are long-term admirers of the player.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has established himself as a quality Premier League forward and it is not surprising that Tottenham want to sign him. They need a reliable goalscorer who can lead the line for them and find the back of the net consistently.

They have missed a clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry Kane. Gold believes that the 26-year-old Premier League striker would be the ideal fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system, but it would be a difficult deal to pull off because of his potential valuation. Solanke is unlikely to be cheap acquisition and the Cherries will demand a premium for him. He has a £65 million release clause in his contract.

Tottenham need a quality striker like Dominic Solanke

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham act on their interest and decide to submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Solanke has previously failed to prove his worth at Chelsea and Liverpool. He will be desperate to showcase his qualities at a big club and the opportunity to join Tottenham will be quite attractive for him.

The North London club will need to plug the gaps in their squad if they are serious about securing Champions League qualification next season and doing well in the domestic trophies. Signing a quality striker should be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.