Juventus transfer stance on Manchester United winger clarified

Juventus are set to be priced out of a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to Matteo Moretto.

The Old Lady are heavily linked with the England international this summer and have been said to be ‘determined’ to get a deal over the line (per Mail on Sunday, via Sky Sports).

However, United are thought to want at least £40m for Sancho, who recently reconciled his previously cold relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Moretto, Juventus simply cannot afford that fee and could turn to Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez, Galeno of Porto and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as possible alternatives.

“They will try to sign two wingers, one of which could obviously be Nico Gonzalez. Jadon Sancho, I’m told that it is practically off the table due to the economic demands of a deal,” Moretto told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. “Porto’s Galeno is an option, he’s someone they like. Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi is also likely off the table due to the cost.

“I would keep an eye on Nico instead, and Galeno – there’s nothing advanced with him, but he’s certainly an option they’re thinking about.”

Ten Hag clears the path for Sancho return

Red Devils boss Ten Hag insisted earlier this week that his troubles with Sancho have been ‘left behind’ and that he could work his way back to become a key player at Old Trafford once again.

“We left this behind us and we said everything about this,” said Ten Hag (via Goal). “We know from each other what the standards are and how we want to work, how we want to collaborate, and we need a good team.

“We just spoke about the standards, the levels, the abilities. When I took over you need good players to construct a good team and he’s definitely a very good player.”