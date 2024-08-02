“I can confirm” – Liverpool really appreciate “top, top player” says Romano

After their 2-1 pre-season win over Arsenal, which included some wonderful passages of play from Liverpool, the Reds should be delighted with the way things have begun under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is under the most severe scrutiny given that he’s the first to have followed Jurgen Klopp into the Anfield hot-seat.

He will have his own ideas of what he wants to see out on the pitch of course, and the quicker that his players in particular, but also the fans, get to grips with it and accept ‘Arne ball’ for want of a better phrase, the better for all concerned.

Liverpool appreciation of England international is strong

The one area that supporters might be worried about at present is the club’s distinct lack of transfer business during the current window.

It’s entirely possible of course that Slot has wanted to take his time to understand what areas, if any, need addressing, before presenting a case to the club’s board.

One player that would appear to be foremost in the thoughts of those in charge of recruitment is Newcastle ace, Anthony Gordon.

Rumours that the former Everton ace could be on his way back to Merseyside just won’t go away, and Fabrizio Romano advanced just how much he’s appreciated at Anfield.

“Something more, guys, because I already told you two or three days ago that the appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can’t talk about the negotiation and we can’t confirm the situation now.

“What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool.

“In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player.”

It would appear that the Magpies have no need to sell now as their Financial Fair Play restrictions are believed to have eased.

If the player himself decides a move to the Reds is one he’d like to make, however, that would change the picture entirely.

Given his Everton past too, Gordon would be a brave man indeed to consider plying his trade on the other side of Stanley Park.