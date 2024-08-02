Liverpool feel they can sign 26-year-old Chelsea and Arsenal target for €70 million

Liverpool are interested in improving their attacking options with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sporting CP striker has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club since joining them from Coventry City. He scored 43 goals in all competitions last season and picked up 15 assists along the way.

The Swedish international is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world right now and it is not surprising that the top clubs are keen on him. According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Liverpool want to sign him this summer and they feel that a deal could be done for a fee of around €70 million.

Darwin Nunez failed to score goals consistently last season and Liverpool could use a more reliable goalscorer.

The 26-year-old striker has a £86 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are willing to sanction his departure below that fee.

Chelsea and Arsenal want to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal want to sign the player as well. Chelsea need to bring in a reliable striker who can lead the line for them. Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming and Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade if they want to compete at the highest level. They have had two mediocre seasons back-to-back and Chelsea will want to bounce back strongly. They need top quality players in order to compete with their rivals.

Arsenal are looking at the Swedish international striker as well. Gabriel Jesus scored just four goals in the league last season and Arsenal will need a prolific goalscorer who can find the back of the net consistently. They are up against Manchester City for the league title and they need all the quality they can get in order to overtake Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 26-year-old striker has the quality to transform all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.