Long serving Liverpool man unhappy at Anfield as club consider summer sale

Liverpool could be forced to step into the transfer market to replace one of their first team players soon.

The Reds have experienced a quiet summer transfer window under new manager Arne Slot.

The Premier League season is about to start in around two weeks but they have still not added any new player to their squad.

After finishing third in the league last season and losing iconic manager Jurgen Klopp, the need to bring in quality additions to the squad became evident.

However, the Reds could lose a key member of their squad this summer as defender Joe Gomez is unhappy at the club and Liverpool are considering selling him for the right price, according to Football Insider.

The defender is currently the longest serving Liverpool player after joining the club in 2015.

He has not been a regular member of the starting line up but a key member of the squad with his versatility helping the Reds whenever they have faced an injury crisis.

Gomez’s proposed move to Newcastle United did not materialise and he is not happy about the situation.

The player is keen on a move away from Anfield for a new challenge and Newcastle presented an ideal opportunity.

As per The Telegraph, Liverpool told Newcastle that they are willing to accept £45m for Gomez in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon join the Reds for £30m plus Gomez.

Figures mentioned above would have made sense for Newcastle as they would have received the £75m valuation they have set for Gordon.

The deal fell through after Newcastle managed to meet the Profit and Sustainability criteria by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Liverpool are open to let Joe Gomez leave the club

The Reds are still ready to let Gomez leave Anfield but only if they can get the right price for the player.

Gomez deserves to start regularly and he might find that difficult at Anfield but at any other club, he would be a regular starter considering his quality.

Liverpool will miss his ability to play in the central area of the defense as well as a right-back and a left-back.

He may not be the biggest name in their squad but his role has always been crucial and if he leaves them, they will have to find the right replacement.