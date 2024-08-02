Exclusive: Man United “not worried” by unfortunate developments that have already concerned fans

It’s been a mixed bag for Man United during their current pre-season tour.

A loss against Rosenborg wasn’t the way in which Erik ten Hag would’ve wanted to begin, but his side addressed that performance with wins over Rangers and Real Betis.

The game against Arsenal was lost over 90 minutes, but a penalty shoot-out for the benefit of supporters in the United States saw the Red Devils triumph.

As This is Anfield noted, the game was always going to have penalties at the conclusion of the match, regardless of the result in normal time.

Man United ace “really unlucky”

It was a match that wasn’t only notable for how good either team was from 12 yards either.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and new signing, Leny Yoro, were injured in the game, with the latter later seen on crutches which sparked concern amongst the United faithful.

The club don’t appear too concerned, however.

“Manchester United are regularly updated with the physical situation of their players, and will have all the information they need on the physical situation of Leny Yoro,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“They’re not worried in the long term, he’s just been really unlucky in that friendly, and reports of other clubs pulling out of the race for Yoro because of the physical conditions of the player is something that is absolutely not the case.

“I can guarantee that the medical results were absolutely excellent. All the clubs wanted to sign Leny Yoro; Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“It’s not a muscular injury, it’s just something that’s happened, so Man United remain really calm.”

Given his young age, Yoro should be able to bounce back once his rehabilitation period has come to an end.

It’s evident that the club see him as the future of their defence, and so they’ll want to get him back into competitive action as soon as practicable.

Supporters should then give him time to settle thereafter because despite his evident talents – Yoro is still just a teenager, albeit one with a stellar reputation – he’s coming into a brand new environment that may well take him a while to adjust to.