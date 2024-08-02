Man United plan move for Burnley man if they fail to sign PSG star Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are struggling to sign a midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils desperately need a new addition in the midfield with some of their midfielders facing an uncertain future at the club.

Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are either past their peak or not wanted at the club anymore.

In order to add depth and quality in the midfield position, the Red Devils have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as their top target.

However, if they fail to sign the Uruguayan midfielder, they will plot a surprise move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Berge wants to leave the club this summer after Burnley got relegated from the Premier League while the club is also considering offloading the player in order to settle their financial situation after relegation to the Championship.

Ugarte remains the club’s top choice for the midfield position but negotiations with the French champions have been tough.

PSG are set to complete the signing of Joao Neves from Benfica and as part of the deal, Renato Sanches will join the Portuguese club on loan.

The above mentioned move can facilitate Ugarte’s transfer to Old Trafford but the clubs will have to first agree a fee for the transfer.

The journalist said on the Football Transfers Podcast:

“Another individual who I don’t think has been mentioned at all as a candidate for Manchester United, but who I’m told they are discussing as an option should the Ugarte deal not go through is Norway international Sander Berge.

“He’s 26 years of age, he will almost certainly leave Burnley this summer having only joined them last summer when they were promoted to the Premier League. He does not want to play in the Championship again having first come to England with Sheffield United in January 2020.

“A surprise option for United, but one they may go for if they can’t get a resolution with PSG and who would be a cheaper option and allow them to allocate some money to other areas of the team.”

Man United interest in Sander Berge shows pragmatism

The journalist mentioned that by signing Berge, Man United would be able to reallocate some funds to other positions, as they intend to bring in two more centre-backs and a right back this summer.

After joining Burnley from Sheffield United the previous summer and helping them achieve promotion back to the Premier League, Berge played a significant role for the team in the Premier League last season.

United’s interest in Berge shows a defensive approach in their transfer strategy and one they perhaps should not consider.