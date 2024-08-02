Famous manager has told goal-machine to sign for West Ham

West Ham United are going through major changes this summer.

The Hammers have made some decent signings after removing David Moyes as their manager and bringing in Julen Lopetegui to take charge of the club.

Defender Max Kilman has arrived at the club in a big money move to sort out the defensive issues while Wes Foderingham has been signed to add depth to the squad.

Meanwhile, Luis Guilherme has been signed to add creativity and pace to the team.

The Hammers are not done with their business as moves for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville are getting closer.

Lopetegui is also looking to sign a new striker this summer and he has identified Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug as the attacker he wants at the London Stadium.

In their pursuit of the Germany international, West Ham have been helped by the advise of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The Germany coach, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, advised the striker to join the Hammers.

Plettenberg revealed: “Niclas Füllkrug has already sought advice from the DFB coaching team, including Julian Nagelsmann, Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glück.

“They recommended him the move to West Ham, noting that playing regularly in the Premier League would increase his chances of being one of Germany’s strikers at the 2026 World Cup!

“West Ham, waiting for an answer from #BVB after €25m offered. Füllkrug can sign until 2027 + 1. Now it’s up to Dortmund to agree.”

🚨🇩🇪 Excl | Niclas #Füllkrug has already sought advice from the DFB coaching team, including Julian Nagelsmann, Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glück. ⚠️ They recommended him the move to West Ham, noting that playing regularly in the Premier League would increase his chances of… pic.twitter.com/eomwy4w6Hc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 1, 2024

The German attacker can add goals and physical presence upfront for West Ham and their interest in signing the Dortmund striker makes complete sense.