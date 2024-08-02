Newcastle closing in on £15 million deal to sign versatile forward

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Sheffield United forward William Osula.

The Denmark under-21 international is highly rated around the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle have already agreed on a fee of around £10 million with the Blades. However, the total outlay could go up to £15 million including bonuses.

The 20-year-old will join up with Newcastle this summer and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a first-team player for Eddie next season. Osula will add quality and depth to the Newcastle attacking unit. He is versatile enough to operate across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Newcastle were overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon last season. They needed to bring in more quality and depth to the side. The 20-year-old attacker should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. If he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for the club, the £15 million outlay would look like a bargain.

Newcastle rate William Osula highly

Apparently, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell rates the player highly and he believes that Eddie Howe could turn the 20-year-old into a quality Premier League forward.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Newcastle will certainly be an exciting option for the player and he will look to showcase his abilities in the English top flight with them. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies. Osula will certainly want to be a part of the revolution at St James Park.

Newcastle and Sheffield United remain in talks for the attacker, and the deal is expected to be concluded soon.