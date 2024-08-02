15-goal star seriously considering summer exit, open to West Ham move

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old is seriously considering leaving the German club this summer in order to play regularly next season. He is concerned about his lack of minutes following the arrival of Serhou Guirassy, as per Patrick Berger.

The German international wants to play regularly next season and West Ham will be able to provide him with that opportunity. Furthermore, the London club are willing to offer him a long-term contract until 2027. There will be an option to extend it for a further year as well.

The player has already spoken to the coaching staff of the German national team regarding a potential move to West Ham. The 31-year-old was initially unsure of a move to West Ham but he is now open to joining the London club.

West Ham need a quality striker

West Ham need to bring in a quality striker and Fullkrug should prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact. He scored 15 goals last season.

The likes of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio have been quite underwhelming and they will need to be replaced adequately. Signing a quality striker should be one of their top priorities.

West Ham will be hoping to compete in Europe regularly and do well in the domestic trophies. They will need the right reinforcements in order to do well. Signing a proven goalscorer like Fullkrug could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can secure an agreement with the German club in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the player was open to a move to AC Milan as well but the Italian outfit have not been able to arrange the funds for his transfer.

It seems that West Ham are currently in pole position to get the deal done and the player is now ready to accept the move as well.