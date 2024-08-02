Premier League manager admits he would love to manage England amid recent links

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has expressed his long-term ambition to manage the England national team amid speculation surrounding the vacant role.

Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain has opened the door for potential successors.

O’Neil admits he would love to manage England

Despite being linked with the job, O’Neil has made it clear that he is not considering the position at this stage of his career. He emphasised his relative inexperience in management, having been coaching for only four years and managing for just under two.

He said (quotes via The Sun):

“I would obviously manage England. I was never good enough to play for them at the highest level but loved playing for them at youth level.”

“Representing your country is always fantastic, so I would love to manage England.”

“But I’ve been coaching for four years and managing for just under two, so it doesn’t feel like a conversation that needs to be had now.”

Gareth Southgate’s time as the manager of The Three Lions saw mixed reactions. Despite strong criticism over his style of play and player management, he led England to the finals of both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, though both ended in heartbreak with losses to Italy and Spain, respectively.

Several high-profile names have been suggested as potential successors, including the Wolves manager.

However, O’Neil’s comments indicate that he is focused on his current role at Wolves and gaining more experience before considering such a prestigious position in the future.

It remains to be seen who replaces Southgate to manage the current squad, who are seen as one of the most talented group of players in Europe.