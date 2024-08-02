Rangers boss Philippe Clement signs new contract ahead of world record-defending season

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

The Belgian tactician arrived at Ibrox in October and helped Rangers lift the Scottish League Cup in his first campaign, while also finishing runner-up to Celtic in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup.

Clement’s new deal adds an extra year onto his existing contract as he prepares for the start of the 2024/25 Premiership season this weekend.

“I have fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city,” Clement told the Rangers website.

“I see huge potential and now we need to make the club better and stronger in every department, that is our goal, and we are all really aligned about that.”

Rangers chairman John Bennett added: “Philippe and I had a far-reaching conversation at the end of May.

“Our shared ambition was clear: the rebuild of the Rangers men’s first team for the long term as well as short term.

“At that meeting, we shook hands on this new contract and the board is delighted that the formalities have been concluded.”

Pressure on Clement to deliver

Although lifting a trophy was a great achievement in his first season, Clement will be under serious pressure to deliver even more in 2024/25.

As late as week 29, Rangers topped the Premiership table and looked on course to lift the title. However, a run of just four wins in their last 10 matches saw them slip back down to second, surrendering the crown to Celtic.

There’s no doubt that struggles against their arch-rivals defined Rangers’ campaign, drawing one and losing four of the five Old Firm derbies across all competitions last season — including a 2-1 defeat in week 36 and a 1-0 loss in the Scottish Cup final.

What’s more, Celtic have now won 12 of the last 13 Scottish league titles, bringing their total to 54, just one shy of Rangers’ world record of 55.

In preparation for such a pressurised campaign, Clement has signed eight new players — including Mohamed Diomande, Robin Pröpper and Hamza Igamane — while letting nine players leave, including long-time defenders Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic.