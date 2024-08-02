“I’ve been told..” – Sky Sports reporter has new update on Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are currently exploring ways to sign a new striker this summer.

The Blues have been linked with Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, Jhon Duran and Victor Osimhen throughout the transfer window.

However, it is Napoli’s Nigerian attacker Osimhen, who is most likely to join the club to bolster their attack.

Chelsea and Napoli are involved in negotiations to find a solution to make the deal happen.

The Blues need a new attacker after struggling for goals last season due to form and fitness issues faced by their attackers.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are two of Chelsea’s main attackers but they both have not been prolific enough for different reasons.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided the latest update regarding Osimhen’s potential move to Stamford Bridge in conversation with GiveMeSport.

He said:

“It’s unclear whether Chelsea would be able to afford what Napoli would want. We know that his release clause is over £100m. So the next best thing is to try and negotiate a loan with an obligation to buy, because Napoli will want a guarantee that at some point, Victor Osimhen’s move to Chelsea, if it is to be to Chelsea, has got a permanent element to it. So that’s where we are at the moment.

“There is so much work to do on this deal. I’ve been told it is such a complicated deal to do, but the fact that the two clubs are still in negotiation over it would imply that there is a deal to be done.

“Whether they can do that deal is a completely different matter.”

The report has revealed that the Blues might find it difficult to activate the player’s release clause so they are looking for other solutions to sign the Nigerian striker.

Chelsea can make a statement by signing Victor Osimhen

The 25-year-old is one of the best attackers in Europe right now and his record speaks for himself.

The striker has scored 41 goals in the last two seasons, showcasing his ability at the highest level.

The former Lille man has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal due to his impressive goal scoring record.

Chelsea can sign the attacker in a loan deal this summer with an obligation to buy option inserted in the contract.

Osimhen is ruthless in front of goal with his ability to finish chances with both feet as well as with his head and Chelsea would love to have him in their team.