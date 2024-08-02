Sky Sports: West Ham table £48k-a-week package to explosive striker

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move for a new striker and they have identified their target.

The Hammers have made a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Niclas Fullkrug and they have offered him a salary package of £48k-a-week, according to Sky Sports.

The east Londoners have offered him the same wage that he earns at current club Dortmund.

There is a desperate need of a new striker at the London Stadium and manager Julen Lopetegui wants to sign the Germany international attacker.

The Dortmund striker was influential for his club last season when he helped them reach the Champions League final.

His fine performances for Dortmund and Germany have caught the attention of a number of clubs but at this moment, the Hammers are leading the race to sign him.

He could become a part of a huge squad overhaul that Lopetegui is overseeing at the club.

The Hammers have signed a new defender in Max Kilman, a new winger in Luis Guilherme and a new goalkeeper in Wes Foderingham.

Along with Fullkrug, Lopetegui could welcome Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United as he continues to strengthen the squad left behind by David Moyes.

West Ham finished in the top half of the table last season under Moyes and Lopetegui has been brought to build on it and push forward to qualify for a European competition.

The club is backing the manager to make new signings and add players who can take the club to the next level.