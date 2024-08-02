“Will be a revelation” – Stan Collymore is excited by Fulham’s move for international ace

With respect, Fulham Football Club are not generally seen as one of the Premier League’s more fashionable teams.

That’s not intended to do the Cottagers a disservice as some of the players that they’ve had over recent years wouldn’t disgrace themselves in any other side in the English top-flight.

It looks as if they’ve hit the jackpot again too, as Arsenal ace, Emile Smith Rowe, is set to make a move from the Emirates Stadium to Craven Cottage.

Smith Rowe to Fulham could be a revelation

Although some may perceive that to be a drop in quality and standards for the 24-year-old, Stan Collymore doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“Fulham’s a great club, they’ve got all of the facilities that a high profile player would want, and Emile Smith Rowe wouldn’t have to move very far,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“[…] I think Fulham will be a revelation for Smith Rowe, and as long as he doesn’t go “I’ve come down a step because I was at Arsenal, now I’m at Fulham,” everything is there for him to progress.

“From an England point of view, a new coach is coming in and you’ve got a player there that’s got undoubted ability, and who should be wounded enough leaving Arsenal to basically stick two fingers up to Arteta and show him what he’s missing.”

Proving Mikel Arteta wrong is likely to be a motivating factor for Smith Rowe, and if he’s able to get anywhere close to the form he showed before the Spaniard decided that the attacking midfielder didn’t form part of his future plans, then England honours will be a given.

His creativity, work rate and ability to pick a pass are all things that both Fulham and the Three Lions can benefit from, whilst Smith Rowe will simply benefit from playing more minutes on a weekly basis.