Tottenham urged to sign £50m Richarlison replacement ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes striker Dominic Solanke would be an ‘upgrade’ on Richarlison.

Spurs sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer but didn’t sign a replacement striker, instead using the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison as centre-forwards.

Both players fared well, with Son scoring 17 Premier League goals and Richarlison 11. However, the former is arguably far more effective as a winger, while the latter has struggled to consistently do the business since joining from Everton.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Bournemouth striker Solanke this summer following a wonderful 2023/24 campaign in which the former Chelsea and Liverpool man notched 21 goals across all competitions, including 19 in 38 Premier League appearances.

O’Hara gives verdict on Solanke

According to a report from Football Insider in April, Bournemouth value Solanke at £50m. If anything, that figure will only have risen given the 26-year-old scored three goals in his final six starts of the campaign, although there are rumours of a £65m release clause in his contract.

But O’Hara believes Solanke — who is also thought to be drawing interest from Arsenal and former club Chelsea — would be well worth the investment and would constitute an ‘upgrade’ on Richarlison.

“I think it’s a great signing,” O’Hara told talkSPORT. “I think he’s really good. Big season last season. I think he’d do well for Spurs.”

The former midfielder — who came through the Tottenham youth system and made 56 senior appearances for the club between 2007 and 2009 — added: “The problem he’s got with Richarlison, he can finish, he knows where the net is. But his link-up play comes off him too much.

“It goes into him, little one-twos and that around the box. He’s not clever enough. And that for me, he’s got to work on.

“I’m hoping Ange has got into him and been like, look I need you to step up if you’re gonna play number nine for us. You’ve got to be that player.

“But Solanke’s link-up is really good. You can stick it into him, runners will play off him. You know you can get Son beyond him but he’s got pace as well, he can finish.

“I think he’s an upgrade. I think he’d be a really good player for us.

“In January there was talk about the potential of him moving on. He was doing well. Bournemouth didn’t want to let him go because I think they’re worried about relegation.

“I think now would be a great time to get Solanke, I really like him. I think he’s a decent signing.”