This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

Sergi Roberto to decide upon new club… as Barça wait for official bids for Vitor Roque

I’m not aware of advanced talks with Premier League clubs at the moment for Sergi Roberto.

The only concrete thing I’ve reported is about Ajax. They spoke to the player, but he wanted to consider his options before deciding.

It will take some days for him to make his decision and then pick his favourite option.

He’s open to any league; it’s more about the project.

Barça have still not received any official bid for Vitor Roque. The only approach was from Al Hilal but the player turned down the initial approach. Let’s see if they will return.

For Barça, his exit could only be possible if they get almost same transfer fee as they invested to sign him from Athletico Paranaense, around €30m plus €31m in add-ons.

Conor Gallagher’s Atleti decision will arrive in the next few days

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have total agreement on the package for Conor Gallagher; €40m.

In June and also recently Conor Gallagher rejected an important new contract proposal from Chelsea, and remember that he only has one year left on his contract.

He said no even though it was going to bring him in line with the best earners in Chelsea’s midfield.

A deal back in June was almost done between Chelsea and Aston Villa, but the player rejected that too.

Now he has the possibility to join Atletico Madrid so let’s see what Conor wants to do. In the next hours or days, everything will be decided and I’ll keep you posted as always.

Napoli negotiating for Lukaku as Osimhen talks progress slowly

I broke the story about the talks that reopened between Chelsea and Napoli for Victor Osimhen. It was something that we shared on Monday, and then on Tuesday the big bomb from Osimhen’s agent.

The stance as of today is that the player doesn’t want to consider a loan move unless it’s with an obligation to buy as this is then considered to be like a permanent transfer.

Chelsea and Napoli have been in contact during this week and they remain in contact because Napoli keep working on the deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli have an agreement with Lukaku and so we have to see what happens between the two clubs. I’m hearing that this week no big changes are expected. All parties have decided to take their time to think about the strategy, to think about the situation and then understand how and if they want to proceed.

Meanwhile, there are no doubts that Antonio Conte wants Lukaku, and Lukaku wants to go to Napoli. For Osimhen, we’ll have to wait and see.

Mikel Merino to Arsenal is really, really close

Let me say that Arsenal are really closing in on the deal for Mikel Merino and let me clarify that the package is going to be something around €30m.

We’ll understand in the structure of the deal in the next days, but the agreement between Arsenal and Real Sociedad is really, really close. Everything is proceeding to the final stages.

Let me also mention another Mikel; Arteta.

We know he is discussing a contract extension that Arsenal expect to be done soon. The Spaniard is really influential in the market for Arsenal, together with Edu Gaspar, and Arteta is working a lot behind the scenes in terms of suggesting moves.

It was he who wanted Riccardo Calafiori as a priority target, and given that he’s now at Arsenal, the club clearly did an excellent job.

Arteta is also behind this story for Mikel Merino because he knows the player so well, and has been monitoring him for a long time.

Of course, people from the board and the scouting scouting department at Arsenal also believe that signing Merino is a perfect opportunity. Merino is therefore expected to be Arsenal’s second signing of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite some fairly strong rumours too, honestly, I have no concrete updates on Viktor Gyökeres.

No issue with the physical condition of Leny Yoro

I’m receiving many, many questions on the situation of Leny Yoro and his injury, and though Manchester United will clarify the situation in detail, I can confirm that the expectation of the club is for the player to be out for some weeks.

The fracture in his foot is expected to be confirmed, and we will see how long he will be out for. Probably the end of September or something like that, but it will depend on the recovery process so it could be even longer.

Let me clarify some things too.

First of all, Manchester United are regularly updated with the physical situation of their players, and will have all the information they need on the physical situation of Leny Yoro.

They’re not worried in the long term, he’s just been really unlucky in that friendly, and reports of other clubs pulling out of the race for Yoro because of the physical conditions of the player is something that is absolutely not the case. I can guarantee that the medical results were absolutely excellent. All the clubs wanted to sign Leny Yoro; Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It’s not a muscular injury, it’s just something that’s happened, so Man United remain really calm.

They’ll keep supporting the boy, and they are 100% percent sure that everything will be fine in the next weeks and months.

Man United already wanted to bring in one more centre back in any event, and this remains the plan.

Bayern want €50m guaranteed for Matthijs de Ligt, Man United insist on using add-ons, but talks continue. De Ligt is waiting for Man United, so it’s quite a clear position.

In other areas I’d still keep an eye out for a new midfielder and on Mazraoui who’s also waiting for United.

Still no Liverpool bid for Anthony Gordon

Something more, guys, because I already told you two or three days ago that the appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong.

As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can’t talk about the negotiation and we can’t confirm the situation now.

What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool.

In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player.

Let’s see if Liverpool will reactivate this option in terms of talks with Newcastle, and let’s see what Newcastle want to do, because he’s a crucial player for them.

Now that the issue of Financial Fair Play is no longer there, there’s no pressure on the Magpies to sell.

Several clubs contacted by Wesley’s agentd

I’ve no confirmation about an official bid for Wesley at the moment.

Crystal Palace spoke to his agents, as did several clubs around Europe as his agents are discussing this opportunity with many clubs. Nothing is imminent now.

Despite links with West Ham, their full focus remains on Crysencio Summerville.

Juve clear front runners in Todibo race, West Ham waiting…

Juventus remain in negotiations for Jean-Clair Todibo and he wants Juventus as a priority. Talks are ongoing, let’s see what happens with the Bianconeri.

There have been rumours that West Ham could be back in the race, but they could only be an option if the deal with Juve collapses and that’s not the case now.

Juve are still on it, price is around €40m.