West Ham confident of landing powerhouse Euro 2024 ace with 29 G/A contributions

As the opening week of the 2024/25 Premier League comes into view, West Ham United have positioned themselves to sign a brilliant German international.

During Euro 2024, Borussia Dortmund striker, Niclas Fullkrug, scored one of the goals of the tournament against Scotland, and also proved a handful against every other opponent.

It’s those attributes that have the Hammers interested, and according to CaughtOffside sources, the East Londoners now want to move forward to complete the transfer.

Niclas Fullkrug set to join West Ham

The player is another specific request from their new Spanish coach Julian Lopetegui, and sources understand that West Ham’s representatives have already met with their Dortmund counterparts to place an opening offer of €25m for the player’s services.

Ideally, Dortmund want €30m for the 31-year-old, sources have indicated that €27m-€28m could be enough to get the the deal over the line.

The Hammers have already reached a verbal agreement with the German striker on a two year deal with the option for a further year, and he remains a priority capture for them.

It’s perfectly understandable why the Premier League club would want to sign Fullkrug too, given he had 29 g/a contributions during 2023/24 according to WhoScored.

Fullkrug’s agents are in talks with Dortmund to advise them that the striker wants to continue his career in the Premier League, and to ensure that the Bundesliga giant will respect his wishes.

Given that sources understand that both clubs are apparently will to seal the deal quickly, Lopetegui could be parading his new striker as soon as next week.

Were the other rumoured signings to also come to fruition, then West Ham supporters can have no complaints about a lack of backing from the board.