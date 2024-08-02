West Ham have enquired about signing Liverpool player with Lopetegui request

Liverpool have had a slow summer transfer window with some of their players leaving the club while no new signings have been made.

The Reds have suffered the loss of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara this summer after they left following the expiry of their contracts.

But no replacement has been signed for either of them and the Reds are nowhere near making a new signing at this moment.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club while players like Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez has been mentioned as the players who are looking to leave this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s name has been mentioned with Real Madrid but nothing concrete has happened in terms of the above mentioned players leaving the club.

Now another player has been mentioned in the media with a potential exit as according to talkSPORT, reported by TBR Football, West Ham United are keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

Speaking live on talkSPORT this morning, journalist Alex Crook said:

“I have had a message and one name that has been mentioned to me is Endo, from Liverpool. So I’ll have to check out what’s happening with that one.”

West Ham are looking to strengthen their squad in all the positions and they have made some big moves this summer.

Their interest in Endo makes sense as Lopetegui is looking to sign a player who can shield the defense while playing in the midfield.