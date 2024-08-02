West Ham move for Crysencio Summerville at risk of suffering late twist

West Ham United are closing in on a move to sign Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The Hammers are looking to bolster their attack after making signings in the defense and the midfield positions.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has been given the responsibility to change the fortunes of the club and he is eyeing a move for the Leeds attacker to become a part of his team for the new season.

It has been widely reported that both Leeds United and West Ham have reached an agreement for the transfer.

However, there are still some factors to be taken into consideration before a complete agreement can be reached.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that there are still some things yet to be agreed including the contract length and the transfer fee.

🚨⚒️ Crysencio #Summerville completed his medical with West Ham today ✔️ However, there are still no total agreements. On the player’s side, there are still details to be clarified regarding the contract length, whether four or five years. Also, there is no complete agreement… pic.twitter.com/CJL9EzeHti — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 1, 2024

The Hammers are determined to sign Summerville, who scored 20 goals in the Championship last season and won the Player of the season award in England’s second division.

His combination with Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus in attack is an exciting prospect for the West Ham faithful.