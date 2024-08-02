West Ham in ‘advanced talks’ to sign World Cup & Copa America winner for free

West Ham United have entered ‘advanced talks’ to sign Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rodriguez is without a club after leaving Real Betis at the end of his contract earlier this summer but still just 30 years old, is an extremely attractive prospect.

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed immense success with the Argentina national team over the past few years, playing a part in their 2021 and 2024 Copa America triumphs, either side of lifting the 2022 World Cup.

At club level, Rodriguez played for the likes of River Plate, Tijuana and Club America in Argentina and Mexico, respectively, before heading to Europe with Betis in January 2020.

With Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Liga MX titles already under his belt, Rodriguez helped Los Mejores win the 2021/22 Copa del Rey as part of a 173-game spell for the club, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

West Ham closing in on Guido Rodriguez

According to Romano, West Ham are closing in on the signing of Rodriguez after a possible move to Barcelona collapsed. However, there is still work to do with ‘several’ other options on the table and negotiations between the player and club still ongoing.

??? West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Guido Rodríguez as free agent! Negotiations ongoing with player’s camp after he left Real Betis, as @VarskySports reported. Guido has several options but West Ham are working on it. ???? Barça deal, collapsed since Xavi left. pic.twitter.com/7r5zaq8RRk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2024

A later report from Romano also stated that Rodriguez is now ‘giving priority’ to West Ham, with the Hammers ‘confident’ a deal will be struck soon with a verbal agreement close.