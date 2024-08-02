West Ham United’s move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hit a stumbling block with Italian giants Inter attempting to ‘hijack’ the deal, according to reports.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and has made 190 appearances for the club across all competitions, lifting EFL Cup and FA Cup titles along the way.

However, the 26-year-old right-back has slowly fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, has played just 41 of 76 Premier League matches, starting just 36 of them.

West Ham were understood to be closing on a deal to sign Wan-Bissaka — once described as ‘outstanding’ by Red Devils legend Gary Neville — just a matter of days ago. However, that move now looks in serious danger of collapsing, with Football Insider reporting that Inter have now come to the table.

The Serie A champions are a little light in the right-back department with former Man Utd defender Matteo Darmian — now 34 years old — their only senior option right now.

Football Insider’s report states that both clubs are pushing to get a deal closed before the start of their respective league seasons on August 16th.

But it looks like West Ham have serious work to do as they currently fall £5m short of United’s £15m valuation of Wan-Bissaka, who is also understood to prefer a move abroad — handing Inter the edge in negotiations.

Ahead of Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot has been Man Utd’s go-to right-back under Ten Hag. However, the club are searching for other options this summer with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui heavily linked.