Mikel Arteta urged to sign Manchester City superstar

Mikel Arteta has been urged to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez this summer as the upcoming Premier League season approaches.

After just missing out on the league title again last campaign, the Gunners will be determined to finally overcome Pep Guardiola’s side and win their first title in over two decades.

But closing that final two-point gap is a very difficult task especially with City also strengthening this summer although Arsenal are starting to check names off of their transfer shortlist.

Defender Riccardo Calafiori completed his highly-anticipated move to North London last week after impressing at the European Championships for Italy with the versatile player expected to slot in at left-back.

Mikel Merino is also reportedly close to finalising a move to the Emirates from Real Sociedad which will help solve their issue on their left-hand side.

But there remains one very glaring issue in their starting eleven, an out-and-out number nine who can guarantee 20+ goals a Premier League season.

Although Kai Havertz really came into his own during the second half of their season, there still remain doubts about his consistency and clinical edge inside the area.

Arteta has now been encouraged to bring in a new forward and look to his old club City to help solve his problem.

“He is a world champion, Copa America winner, won the Premier League twice in a row and won the Champions League.” He told Genting Casino.

“Alvarez would take Arsenal to the next level. I don’t know if he could score 20 goals but he can play on the flank or behind the striker and be very influential.”