Eddie Howe breaks silence after Alexander Isak injury worry

Eddie Howe provided an update on Alexander Isak’s fitness after the Swedish forward was forced off during his side’s pre-season friendly.

With the new Premier League season just around the corner, English teams are in the midst of their pre-season preparations as they ready themselves for another gruelling campaign.

Howe will be well aware of how strenuous a full season can be after he saw several key players consistently drop out of his squad last season after suffering from debilitating injuries.

Unfortunately for the England manager, he has another injury scare during the Magpies pre-season clash against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday during their pre-season tour.

Star forward Isak was forced off at the half-time break after clashing with the opposition goalkeeper and seemingly damaging his shoulder.

Speaking after the 2-0 loss, the English manager revealed that his substitution was a scheduled one and that he was fine to play the rest of the game.

“No, that was scheduled for him. Of course he went over on his shoulder early in the game, it was sore but he was fine to carry on.” He said via the Shields Gazette.