Agents of Aston Villa forward pushing for player to leave Villa Park

The agents of Jhon Duran are reportedly requesting Aston Villa accept West Ham’s offer.

That’s according to a recent report from ExWHUemployee, who claims the Colombian’s representatives are getting nervous their star client will have to remain at Villa Park following the Hammers’ pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug.

 

Jhon Duran to West Ham United?

Julen Lopetegui’s side paused talks for Duran after Villa refused to lower their asking price, which prompted the London-based club to turn their attention to Germany’s Fullkrug.

And although West Ham’s expected capture of Fullkrug will not rule out a move for Duran, the player’s agents are now applying considerable pressure to Villa’s ownership to accept their league rivals’ offer.

