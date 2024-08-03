Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham’s main transfer focus

Ange Postecoglou has stated that his side are in need of a new number nine ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

With just two weeks left until the new campaign kicks off, clubs are starting to move quicker in the transfer window in an attempt to improve the quality of their current starting eleven.

One of these sides is Tottenham Hotspur who had a disappointing end to their season last year after such a promising start, finishing just outside of the Champions League spots.

Regardless, the future looks bright under the Australian manager as his young squad becomes more cohesive with every passing month.

However, there is one position in the side which badly needs to be filled, the striker role which was vacated by Harry Kane after he left for Bayern Munich last summer.

Speaking during the pre-season tour, Postecoglou reaffirmed their need for a striker and revealed that it is their main focus this window.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us,” he said via Football.London.

The North London club have two back-to-back friendlies with German giants Bayern Munich before they kick-off their Premier League season against newly promoted Leicester City on the 19th.