Exclusive: Arsenal baulk at Gyokeres fee; brilliant new £65m-rated striker already identified

Arsenal have long been linked with Sporting’s Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres, and it was thought that the North Londoners might be getting closer to his signature.

However, well placed CaughtOffside sources understand that the Gunners have baulked at the figure that the Portuguese giants want for their player.

It isn’t just the size of the transfer fee that has appeared to scare Arsenal off, but the commission that his agents want, the player’s own demands etc.

Arsenal moving away from Gyokeres deal

Whilst a deal isn’t completely dead in the water, it does appear very unlikely to happen at this stage.

With that in mind, Arsenal have turned their attention to trying to sign Bournemouth’s brilliant front man, Dominic Solanke.

The centre-forward, who plundered 20 goals and provided three assists last season, per WhoScored, is also wanted by North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, and the player’s former club, Liverpool.

At 26 years of age, Solanke is coming into what is generally felt to be a player’s prime years as a footballer, and with a reported fee of just £65m could represent a bargain to whichever team happens to land him.

Not that Andoni Iraola would make it easy for Solanke to leave the Cherries, particularly when you consider he’s been the fulcrum for them over the past couple of seasons.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources understand that Bournemouth’s directors have said in a meeting with the player’s agents that they are not willing to sell him in the current transfer window.

However, they clearly haven’t factored in that Solanke’s latest deal, signed at the start of the 2023/24 season, contains a £65m release clause that can only be met by certain clubs – namely the Premier League’s ‘Big Six.’

Solanke himself is believed to be open to leaving the South Coast outfit if he receives a good contractual offer.

Ultimately, if any talks prove unsuccessful, both Tottenham and Arsenal could return to the race to sign Lille’s Canadian striker Jonathan David.