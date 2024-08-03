Exclusive: North London giants in head-to-head battle for dynamic £60m-rated winger

A ball hasn’t yet been kicked in the 2024/25 Premier League season, but North London giants, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are already in a head-to-head battle.

According to well placed CaughtOffside sources, the reason for the same is that both clubs are keen to persuade the same target to join them this summer.

Wolves winger, Pedro Neto, despite proclaiming that he’s happy at the club, would earn them a cool £60m if they were to realise a sale, and he remains on the transfer list of the English top-flight giants.

??? Pedro Neto on his future: "Staying at Wolves? I love this club, I’m really happy to be here". "I'm happy to take this team to another level", says via @NathanJudah. pic.twitter.com/BVRuX6QQxj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2024

Spurs coach, Ange Postecoglou, believes the Portuguese winger can be a very useful addition for Tottenham, and sources indicate that club representatives recently met with the player’s inner circle to receive information about his situation.

For his part, Mikel Arteta wants a winger to be signed who can provide back up to Bukayo Saka, and the Portuguese star fits that description.

Given that Neto appears ready to sign for a club where he can get guarantees of enough playing time, that would appear to rule out the Gunners if he’s only seen as a Saka substitute.

Both Spurs and Arsenal do have competition too. Newcastle United continue to be linked and the Magpies have already held talks with the player’s entourage.

Wolves are in no rush to sell, though an offer in the region of £55m-£60m will tempt them to think again.

Still time for North London giants to land Neto

If received early enough, it would also allow the Midlands-based outfit to strengthen in other areas of the squad.

Whilst that will appease the money men at the club, manager, Gary O’Neil, might not be as happy, given the amount of work Neto gets through in a game and the chances that he creates for himself and his team-mates.

With a few weeks left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get a deal over the line.