Exclusive: North London giants in head-to-head battle for dynamic £60m-rated winger

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

A ball hasn’t yet been kicked in the 2024/25 Premier League season, but North London giants, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are already in a head-to-head battle.

According to well placed CaughtOffside sources, the reason for the same is that both clubs are keen to persuade the same target to join them this summer.

Wolves winger, Pedro Neto, despite proclaiming that he’s happy at the club, would earn them a cool £60m if they were to realise a sale, and he remains on the transfer list of the English top-flight giants.

Spurs coach, Ange Postecoglou, believes the Portuguese winger can be a very useful addition for Tottenham, and sources indicate that club representatives recently met with the player’s inner circle to receive information about his situation.

For his part, Mikel Arteta wants a winger to be signed who can provide back up to Bukayo Saka, and the Portuguese star fits that description.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Crystal Palace flop’s move to Champions League club ‘all but done’
‘Not hanging around’ – Chelsea face race against time to complete transfer
Man City, Arsenal-linked Dani Olmo has made his transfer decision

Given that Neto appears ready to sign for a club where he can get guarantees of enough playing time, that would appear to rule out the Gunners if he’s only seen as a Saka substitute.

Both Spurs and Arsenal do have competition too. Newcastle United continue to be linked and the Magpies have already held talks with the player’s entourage.

Wolves are in no rush to sell, though an offer in the region of £55m-£60m will tempt them to think again.

Still time for North London giants to land Neto

If received early enough, it would also allow the Midlands-based outfit to strengthen in other areas of the squad.

Whilst that will appease the money men at the club, manager, Gary O’Neil, might not be as happy, given the amount of work Neto gets through in a game and the chances that he creates for himself and his team-mates.

With a few weeks left of the transfer window, there’s plenty of time to get a deal over the line.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Eddie Howe gary o'neil Mikel Arteta Pedro Neto PIF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.