Arsenal have not had a particularly busy summer transfer window.

The Gunners have confirmed just two permanent signings — defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and former loanee David Raya from Brentford.

However, according to a recent report from TeamNewsAndTix, Mikel Arteta’s side are preparing to make a blockbuster offer to land Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal to include Aaron Ramsdale in offer for Bruno Guimaraes

Rumoured to be willing to include out-of-favour shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale in a player-plus-cash offer, Arsenal are set to get creative in their pursuit of Brazil’s Guimaraes.

“The clubs aren’t really clear on it but they just feel that Newcastle aren’t out of the woods in terms of finances,” the outlet said.

“[We were] initially told that by someone at Arsenal and, if they’re not, we could be looking at a deal with them for Bruno and Ramsdale going the other way.”

Although the Magpies have a host of goalkeepers on their books — none of John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Nick Pope represent the same level of quality Ramsdale has.

Had it not have been for an impressive breakthrough season for Raya, Ramsdale would still be Arteta’s first-choice keeper but as things have turned out, the Englishman is set to pursue a new club in order to play more senior minutes.