Arsenal invincible highlights ‘perfect’ midfield partner for Declan Rice

Arsenal invincible Ray Parlour believes Mikel Merino could be a ‘perfect’ addition to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 28-time Spain international — who was a part of La Roja’s Euro 2024-winning side this summer — said to be closing on a €30m-plus exit from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal — who have finished second to Man City in the Premier League title race two years running — already boast two of the best midfielders in Europe in the form of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, the prevailing opinion is that a third option is needed to allow those two freedom to flourish even more — especially Rice.

Merino, who possesses excellent qualities on both sides of the ball, is seen as that option. In fact, Ray Parlour believes he could be a ‘perfect’ addition for his former club.

“They’re looking at Thomas Partey, he might be on his way out, so they do need a little bit of strengthening in that midfield,” Parlour — who played 466 times for Arsenal between 1991 and 2004 and was a part of their famous 2003/04 invincible team — told talkSPORT.

“It [Merino transfer] gives Declan Rice a little bit more license to go forward if you’ve got another holding midfielder in there.

“I know he plays like that for England in that holding role, but I like to see Declan get forward.

“And as I’ve said before, I’m a little bit of an old-fashioned midfielder, I like the box-to-box players.

“It’s just using your common sense as a midfielder, if someone runs past you that is playing alongside you and gets forward, you just fill in for him, and vice versa, it’s very, very straightforward.”

Parlour added: “Merino, he’s a top player, he’s played well for Spain and Real Sociedad.

“He’s a good age at 28, it’s perfect, he should be in his prime at that sort of time.

“And Arsenal have said, ‘at £25m, it’s a decent deal.’

“I think they have a good relationship with Real Sociedad anyway with [Kieran] Tierney going there on loan.”

