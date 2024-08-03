Arsenal invincible highlights ‘perfect’ midfield partner for Declan Rice

Arsenal invincible Ray Parlour believes Mikel Merino could be a ‘perfect’ addition to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 28-time Spain international — who was a part of La Roja’s Euro 2024-winning side this summer — said to be closing on a €30m-plus exit from Real Sociedad.

???? Arsenal are closing in on Mikel Merino deal as verbal agreement is now getting closer! Agreement in place on personal terms as Merino wants the move. Verbal discussions with Real Sociedad for package in excess of €30m, talks on to get the deal done.@MatteMoretto ?? pic.twitter.com/3IHBykH9J4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2024

Arsenal — who have finished second to Man City in the Premier League title race two years running — already boast two of the best midfielders in Europe in the form of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, the prevailing opinion is that a third option is needed to allow those two freedom to flourish even more — especially Rice.

Merino, who possesses excellent qualities on both sides of the ball, is seen as that option. In fact, Ray Parlour believes he could be a ‘perfect’ addition for his former club.

“They’re looking at Thomas Partey, he might be on his way out, so they do need a little bit of strengthening in that midfield,” Parlour — who played 466 times for Arsenal between 1991 and 2004 and was a part of their famous 2003/04 invincible team — told talkSPORT.

“It [Merino transfer] gives Declan Rice a little bit more license to go forward if you’ve got another holding midfielder in there.

“I know he plays like that for England in that holding role, but I like to see Declan get forward.

“And as I’ve said before, I’m a little bit of an old-fashioned midfielder, I like the box-to-box players.

“It’s just using your common sense as a midfielder, if someone runs past you that is playing alongside you and gets forward, you just fill in for him, and vice versa, it’s very, very straightforward.”

Parlour added: “Merino, he’s a top player, he’s played well for Spain and Real Sociedad.

“He’s a good age at 28, it’s perfect, he should be in his prime at that sort of time.

“And Arsenal have said, ‘at £25m, it’s a decent deal.’

“I think they have a good relationship with Real Sociedad anyway with [Kieran] Tierney going there on loan.”