Arsenal are hopeful of signing a new striker before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have so far made two permanent signings — defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and former loanee David Raya from Brentford. Last season’s runners-up’s focus is now on bringing in a new number nine.

Although Kai Havertz had an excellent campaign — scoring 13 Premier League goals from 30 starts — the German’s ability to lead his side’s line remains a major talking point. Gabriel Jesus is more naturally suited to an outright striker’s role but the Brazilian has been hampered by injuries since his move from Manchester City two years ago.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners plotting late Victor Osimhen move

Consequently, looking to beef up his attacking options, Mikel Arteta, according to Football Insider, is considering pursuing a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Italian’s reluctance to sell their star man for less than they deem him worth has been proven by Paris Saint-Germain’s failed proposal. The Ligue 1 giants agreed personal terms with Osimhen but have so far failed to convince Napoli to give the green light, and that has now opened the door for other clubs.

Just like Paris Saint-Germain and London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in the Nigerian. However, the Gunners, despite already selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham, must continue to offload before they can recruit, and according to Calciomercato, Napoli value Osimhen, who scored 17 goals and registered four assists in 32 games last season, at a whopping £85 million (€100 million).

Academy striker Eddie Nketiah, who, after failing to cement his place in the first-team, is another player made available and remains strongly linked with a move to Marseille, but irrespective of outgoings, a deal for Napoli’s number nine remains one of the hardest to complete.

Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres is another striker high on Arteta’s shortlist and is viewed as a slightly more realistic target due to his lower asking price.

Arsenal continue their pre-season and are preparing play Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday 7 August before hosting Lyon in the Emirates Cup final on Saturday 11 August. The Gunners’ 2024-25 Premier League campaign will start at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 17 August.