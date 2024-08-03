Aston Villa have reportedly discussed the possibility of selling one of their first-team players.

That’s according to Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas, who claims the Villains are open to offloading centre-back Diego Carlos and have held recent transfer talks with Fulham.

Carlos, 31, who, according to Spotrac earns £100,000-per week, is thought to be considering his options ahead of next season.

Aston Villa transfer news: Fulham make first move to sign Diego Carlos

Marco Silva’s Cottagers will likely face competition for the 31-year-old’s signature but being the first side to make direct contact could put them in a strong position when it comes to convincing the player to make the switch.

Carlos left Sevilla to join Villa two years ago, and although he suffered an injury-struck opening campaign, started in just 20 Premier League games last season with Unai Emery clearly preferring Paul Torres and Ezri Konsa’s partnership.

Should Fulham be successful in their pursuit, Villa’s number three would become Silva’s third signing of the summer after Emile Smith Rowe and Ryan Sessegnon.

The South American centre-back has two years left on his contract and is valued at £14 million (TM).