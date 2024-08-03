Atletico Madrid will need to bid £80m for World Cup winner that Pep Guardiola loves

If Pep Guardiola likes a player, it’s very difficult for them not to be enthralled by the attentions of the best coach of his generation.

The Catalan has completely changed the way in which we see football, and that there is very definitely a before and after Pep in each league he has coached in – La Liga, Bundesliga and Premier League – tells you everything that you need to know about his impact on the modern game.

Sir Alex Ferguson may have won more trophies and had more longevity at Man United, but his way of playing was nowhere close to being as revolutionary as Pep’s.

Pep Guardiola and Man City will play hard ball over Julian Alvarez

Guardiola is demanding in everything he does and expects the same of his players, even those that don’t often see the light of day in the first team.

Although he’s been given a fair crack of the whip, there’s little doubt that Julian Alvarez plays second fiddle to Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that well placed CaughtOffside sources understand that Atletico Madrid are actively negotiating with the agents of the Argentine World Cup winner, in order to secure his signature.

Countryman, Diego Simeone, is also known to have personally spoken with Alvarez, attempting to persuade him to join Atleti by promising that he would enjoy much more playing time than he currently receives at the Premier League champions.

The La Liga giants are preparing to offer the forward a five-year contract with an annual salary exceeding €13m.

Sources indicate that the funds from the sales of Joao Felix and Samu Omorodion, who continue to attract interest from Premier League clubs, will finance the Alvarez transfer.

However, in order to make a switch as difficult as possible, Man City have set a price tag of £80m.