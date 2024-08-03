Manager of Barcelona target urges club to ‘do justice’ with next offer

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has urged any club looking to sign Dani Olmo this summer to ‘do justice to the value’ of the player with their offers.

Olmo’s stock has risen dramatically over the summer after he notched three goals and two assists to help fire Spain to glory at Euro 2024 — sharing the Top Scorer Award with five other players, including Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo and Jamal Musiala.

That comes off the back of the 26-year-old registering 29 goals and 34 assists in 148 appearances for RB Leipzig since signing from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.

Olmo’s form for club and country has seen him linked with a number of Premier League giants, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, it’s Barcelona who have now moved out in front in the race to sign the attacking midfielder, with the player reportedly ‘pushing’ for a return to the club he left after seven years in the youth system.

Rose sends message to Barcelona over Olmo

Despite Olmo’s appetite to return to Catalonia, it won’t be easy for Barcelona to get a deal over the line with the player still having three years to run on his current contract in Germany.

And Leipzig boss Rose has now spoken publicly to urge any potential suitor to come back with an appropriate offer for a player of his considerable value.

Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder also insisted his club are ‘under no pressure to sell’ Olmo and even expect him to return to training following his post-Euro 2024 holiday.