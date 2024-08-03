Chelsea banish 24-year-old from first-team training as Blues look to resolve issue

Chelsea have banished Conor Gallagher from first-team training ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Premier League giants look to sort the midfielder’s future amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga side have had a bid worth £33m plus add-ons accepted for Gallagher, however, the Englishman has yet to agree personal terms with the Spanish club.

The midfielder is believed to be mulling over his future but according to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid want an answer from the Chelsea star by the end of the weekend.

Chelsea held talks with Gallagher on Friday to try and resolve his situation at Stamford Bridge as there is also a new contract on the table for the 24-year-old, but he has rejected it due to the length of the deal.

Romano states that the West London club are determined not to lose the England star for free and until he makes a decision, talkSPORT report that Chelsea have banished the player from first-team training upon the squad’s return from the United States.

Enzo Maresca’s side open their Premier League campaign against Man City on August 18, which suggests that Gallagher will want his future decided very soon.

Enzo Mareca comments on Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea

Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea is unusual given the player’s importance to the club last season as the England international featured in 50 games for the London side.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future, Enzo Maresca said via talkSPORT: “The only thing I can say is he is in contact with the club to find a solution. The club offered him a new contract, but at the moment this is the only news I have received.

“I don’t think it’s something new. In football, every summer, some club has a problem with some player and at the end they find a solution where everyone is happy. Hopefully, it can happen in this situation.”

Everyone at Chelsea wants an amicable conclusion to this situation and Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge will likely be known in the coming days.