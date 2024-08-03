Good news for Tottenham fans as Real Madrid target admits he wants to “win a title” at Spurs

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has admitted that he will remain at the North London club for the 2024/25 season amid links to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

The defender experienced another incredible summer with the Argentina national team as La Albceleste won their fourth major tournament in a row by defeating Colombia in the final of the 2024 Copa America.

The 26-year-old is yet to return to action for Tottenham as he continues to enjoy some time off and his impressive performances over recent seasons for both club and country have reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid.

The Argentina star was linked to the La Liga champions in June but the Spanish giants have not approached Tottenham with an official bid for Romero.

However, when asked about such rumours in an interview with ESPN, the centre-back stated that he is not thinking about other clubs and is focused on winning a title with Tottenham this season.

“I don’t think about other clubs! I respect Tottenham a lot,” Romero said via Fabrizio Romano. “They always gave me a lot of affection, so I like to play here at Spurs.

“Let’s hope that this year we can win a title, it’s my mission.”

Cristian Romero is a crucial player for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Tottenham have one of the best centre-back pairings in the Premier League with Postecoglou using Romero alongside Micky van de Ven. Both players are key for Spurs as their pace and aggression allows the North London side to play with a very high line, which is crucial to their manager’s style of play.

The Argentina star featured in 33 Premier League games for Tottenham last season, missing the other five due to suspension and a minor injury.

Postecoglou will be happy to hear that Romero is committed to his project for another season and fans of Tottenham can look forward to seeing some more craziness from the 26-year-old throughout the 2024/25 campaign.