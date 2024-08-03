Crystal Palace have slapped a £50m price tag on Marc Guehi following an enquiry from Newcastle United, according to reports.

The 24-year-old centre-back’s stock has risen substantially following his role in helping England reach the Euro 2024 final over the summer, building on a 2023/24 Premier League campaign in which he starred as Palace finished 10th — their highest return since 2014/15.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have made contact with Crystal Palace, who have told the Magpies they want £50m up-front for their star defender, with that fee to be supplemented by add-ons.

Newcastle are understood to be ‘reluctant’ to meet that asking price but are still working hard to find a compromise in order to bring Guehi to St. James’ Park ahead of the transfer deadline.

Guehi keen on Newcastle move

Football Insider’s report also states that Guehi is keen on the move to the North East.

There’s no doubt it would offer more career prospects with Newcastle establishing themselves as regular challengers for European places, finishing seventh last season but also facing Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages.

Eddie Howe is in need of reinforcements at centre-back, with Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman both sidelined until 2025 through injury.

Guehi — a product of the Chelsea youth system — would be a high-quality and ready-made option for the Newcastle boss.