Crystal Palace hold talks to sign striker compared to Kylian Mbappe

Crystal Palace have reportedly held talks with the agents of Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova.

Having already signed Daichi Kamada from Lazio, Chadi Riad from Real Betis and Ismaila Sarr from Marseille, the Eagles have enjoyed a busy summer.

And next up on Oliver Glasner’s wishlist is another wide-attacker.

Gassova, who goes by his first name ‘Wesley’, has become a top target for the Premier League outfit after the club held talks with the South American’s representatives.

Writing in CaughtOffside’s exclusive ‘Daily Briefing‘, leading transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “I’ve no confirmation about an official bid for Wesley at the moment.

“Crystal Palace spoke to his agents, as did several clubs around Europe, as his agents are discussing this opportunity with many clubs.”

Since being promoted to Corinthians’ senior first-team 12 months ago, Wesley, who has been compared to France and Real Madrid Galactico Kylian Mbappe, has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 80 games in all competitions.