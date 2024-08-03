Ligue 1 club ready to pull out of deal for 25-year-old as Arsenal seek €35m transfer fee

Marseille are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal as the Premier League club seeks €35m plus a sell-on clause for the striker.

The Ligue 1 giants have been working on a deal for the 25-year-old over recent weeks and have successfully agreed personal terms with Nketiah as the player is open to a move to France.

However, a transfer fee has yet to be agreed between both clubs and Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal have rejected a proposal in the region of €27m from Marseille for Nketiah as the North London club have deemed the offer insufficient.

The transfer journalist has now stated that the Gunners are seeking at least €35m plus a sell-on clause for the Englishman and as a result, Marseille could now start to look at their other options says Fabrizio Romano,

Nketiah has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027 so Arsenal are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old, however, his sale would be a big boost to their transfer window as the forward’s sale would go down as pure profit under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It remains to be seen if Marseille can talk the English giants down but so far, it looks like the North London club are standing strong on their asking price.

Arsenal’s asking price is a big blow to Eddie Nketiah’s future

Arsenal are still in the market for a new striker and if they successfully sign one that would put Nketiah further down the pecking order. The Englishman is currently behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the role at the Emirates Stadium, hence why the forward wants to leave.

The 25-year-old featured in 27 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s team last season but as Arsenal hunted for the title, Nketiah didn’t receive a single minute of action across the Gunners’ last six matches.

A move this summer is crucial for the player’s development but at present, it is hard to see any club matching Arsenal’s asking price.