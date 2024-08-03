Enzo Maresca has commented on Conor Gallagher after the midfielder was told he would not be a part of the first team as rumours about his potential departure become more likely.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons by their lofty standards, Chelsea fans will be hoping to finally see their side break back into the top four with the new season set to kick off in just over two weeks.

Despite getting the Blues to click at the end of the last campaign, winning all of their final five Premier League games, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Chelsea boss.

The Argentine manager was then replaced by Maresca who achieved promotion back to the Premier League with the Foxes last season.

It seems that the Italian manager already has plans laid out for the starting eleven as he made sure that his former midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury Hall followed him to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth a reported £30 million.

This singing has cast doubt over the future of Gallagher with the England international being consistently linked with a move away despite ranking as one of the club’s top performers last season.

The midfielder turned down a move to Aston Villa earlier this summer with Chelsea now agreeing to a £34 million deal with Atletico Madrid although that move is now becoming more uncertain with Gallagher reportedly waiting for a contract offer from the Blues that reflects his worth.

Maresca has now broken his silence on the future of the England international who is set to return back to training next Monday.

‘At the moment, there is not any update on that,’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘The only thing I can say is that he was in contact with the club to find a solution. I don’t think it’s something new.’