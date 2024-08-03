Erik ten Hag promises ‘great opportunity’ to specific group of Man Utd players

Erik ten Hag says the ‘complicated’ FIFA calendar will offer opportunities for Manchester United’s young players to shine.

The Red Devils are preparing for their third campaign under the Dutch manager and after winning the FA Cup last season, it’s sure to be a busy one.

Man Utd’s triumph over rivals Manchester City at Wembley in May means they will compete in this season’s Europa League, adding an extra layer on top of an already busy pursuit of success in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup — not to mention the Community Shield next week.

Ten Hag must also deal with another spate of injuries, with new signing Leny Yoro the latest to land on the treatment table alongside the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

With all that in mind, there will be plenty of openings for Manchester United’s younger generation to shine this season.

“The schedule, the FIFA calendar, is so complicated and seasons go over one another. That gives a great opportunity for young players to show themselves,” Ten Hag told Manchester United’s official website

“And what I want to see from young players, of course, that should be normal. That should be the foundation that you have; the energy, that you have the right focus, that you have the right spirit.

“But also what I want to see here, [is] that they use their brains, because that is necessary to enter the pitch at Old Trafford, to enter the Premier League, to enter the Champions League and to match the standard, to get into the right levels.”

Ten Hag urges Man Utd youngsters to adjust quickly to ‘complicated’ sport

While fans are always excited to see youngsters get a chance, it’s important they adjust quickly to the high pressure of playing for a club like Manchester United.

Asked to elaborate on his comment about players ‘using their brains’, Ten Hag added: “Football is a very complicated sport. Top football is even more [complicated] and, nowadays, football players, they have such high requirements on their brains.

“In the game, decision-making, mentally, [in terms of] lifestyle… It’s so complicated. You have to bring your brain skills in, to be acting on the top level.”

Man Utd face Liverpool in South Carolina on Saturday evening in their final match of their pre-season US tour, taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield next week.