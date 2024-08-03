Chelsea target left out of another friendly match by European giants as exit edges closer

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has not included Federico Chiesa in his squad for the Italian club’s friendly match with Ligue 1 outfit Brest on Saturday as the winger continues to be linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian star has not participated in pre-season with Juve so far as the Serie A club and has been left out of the squad for their next game as they plan to sell the 26-year-old before the transfer window shuts, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus are not in the healthiest situation financially and with Chiesa’s contract expiring in 2025, this summer is the ideal time to sell the Italy international.

The winger is not part of Motta’s plans for the upcoming season and his agent will be working on a way to get him out of the Italian giants before their new campaign gets underway against Como on August 19.

There were reports earlier this week that Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, flew to London recently to hold talks with Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham as both London sides are interested in the Italy star.

However, it is now being reported by Football Insider that Spurs are not interested in the Juventus star despite recent links to the 26-year-old talent.

Will Juventus’ Federico Chiesa sign for Chelsea this summer?

Given Chiesa’s talent, the Juventus star should have plenty of clubs queueing up for his signature but that doesn’t seem to be the case this summer. The Seria A side have found it difficult to part ways with the winger so far and their best bet is to ship him to the Premier League.

There has been no concrete interest in the Italian but Chelsea seem to be the club that most often pops up in reports.

Another winger is not what the Blues need heading into the new season as the West London club have plenty of players that can play out wide at Stamford Bridge.

Most of them are also young so they will be given time to develop and that makes more sense than bringing in a 26-year-old who struggled to put up amazing numbers last season.