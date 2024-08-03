Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 20-year-old Argentine striker is unlikely to play regularly for the North London club next season and Fiorentina are keen on securing his signature. According to Rudy Galetti, Fiorentina are stepping up efforts to sign the player and they are likely to submit an offer soon.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to sanction his departure this summer. Galetti does not mention whether the player will leave Tottenham on loan or on a permanent basis.

Veliz is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future. He was on loan at Sevilla last season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Spurs must look to keep him at the club for as long as possible. Perhaps, sending him out on loan would be ideal for all parties. The 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development.

Tottenham should send Alejo Veliz on loan

Tottenham will not be able to provide him with that platform. If the Italian outfit are ready to provide him with the necessary gametime assurances, a loan move to Fiorentina might be ideal for all parties.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Veliz could develop into a quality first team player for Tottenham in the near future. They should look to focus on his development for now and ensure that he gets ample first team action.

Meanwhile, the player has the physical and technical attributes to do well in Italian football and he could be a useful acquisition for Fiorentina if they can get the deal done.