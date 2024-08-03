Brentford ‘confident’ Ivan Toney will stay next season for surprise reason

Brentford are reportedly ‘confident’ striker Ivan Toney will stay with the club next season, despite being available for transfer.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the Bees have yet to receive any formal offers for the England international.

Likely to be cautious over the striker’s recent disciplinary record which included an eight-month suspension for betting-related offences, clubs, including heavily linked Spurs and Manchester United, do not appear overly keen to recruit the 28-year-old.

Brentford ‘confident’ Ivan Toney will stay next season

Consequently, the lack of interest in the Northampton-born forward is prompting Brentford to feel assured by the possibility of their number 17 continuing next season.

The start of the new 2024-25 season will mark the final 12 months on the striker’s deal though, and failure to offload him in exchange for a fee this window would see the former Peterborough star eligible to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England from January.

Since joining the Bees four years ago, Toney, who has represented the Three Lions on six occasions, has scored 72 goals and registered 23 assists in 141 games in all competitions.