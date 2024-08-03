Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly considering a move away from the club.

According to a report from HITC, the defender is unhappy after he was offered to Newcastle United as a part of the deal to sign Anthony Gordon. Liverpool are keen on signing the Newcastle winger this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Gomez is now considering his future at the Premier League club and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He has been a very useful player for Liverpool since joining the club from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

Furthermore, the report states that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Liverpool defender this summer. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for both London clubs.

West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on Joe Gomez

West Ham looked vulnerable defensively last season and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to push for European qualification. Gomez will certainly help them improve defensively. A move to West Ham would allow him to play regular first team football as well. The English defender finds himself behind the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the pecking order. He is at the peak of his career right now, and he will want to compete at a high-level regularly.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and therefore it is no surprise that they are keeping tabs on the Liverpool star as a potential replacement.