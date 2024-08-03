Leeds believe they have best chance of signing Liverpool midfielder

Leeds United are looking to add more additions to their squad in time for the new 2024-25 season.

Despite already losing Archie Gray to Spurs for £30 million, Leeds are on the cusp of allowing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.

And even though the Yorkshire-based club have made several signings of their own, including Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United and turning Joe Rodon’s loan from Spurs permanent, another player is believed to be a top target of Daniel Farke.

According to an online report from DaveOCKOP, the Whites are hoping to beat Pep Ljinders’ Red Bull Salzburg, as well as Rangers and Norwich City, to the signing of Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark.

It is not yet known the type of deal the Whites are considering, but with the 19-year-old on the lookout for more regular first-team minutes, it seems dropping down to the Championship could be the teenager’s best bet.

Since the start of last season, midfielder Clark, who has four years left on his contract at Anfield, has directly contributed to three goals in 12 senior matches in all competitions.