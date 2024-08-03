Leeds United have reportedly decided on which player they want to replace West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch attacker is on the verge of returning to the Premier League with the two clubs close to reaching a total agreement.

Likely to join the Hammers before the start of the new 2024-25 season, Summerville, 22, will become Julen Lopetegui’s fourth major signing of the summer after Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug are also advancing in talks to join the London giants.

Leeds United identify Crysencio Summerville replacement

Consequently, in preparation for Summerville’s Elland Road departure, Daniel Farke, according to Football Scotland, has set his sights on Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker.

The Pilgrims’ forward is valued as high as £10 million, which, following a window of high-profile outgoings, including Archie Gray to Spurs for £30 million, shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the Yorkshire-based club.

During his opening season at Home Park, Whittaker, who has three years left on his deal, scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 46 games in all competitions.